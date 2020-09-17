Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce that Health Canada Authorized Nanocyn® Disinfectant & Sanitizer to be Sold in Canada as a Hard-Surface Disinfectant under COVID-19 Interim Measure

Article content continued

The MicroSafe Group has operations in several international countries with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With several regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only those products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare – products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors may contact the MicroSafe Group at [email protected] More information can be found at www.microsafe.com.

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “promise,” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn® and Microdacyn 60 ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

