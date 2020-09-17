Sixers interested in trying to hire Daryl Morey?

Several years after employing Sam Hinkie, the Philadelphia 76ers could now be targeting one of his close friends.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Thursday that the Sixers have inquired about the possibility of hiring a president of basketball operations. Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is listed as one potential candidate that the team may attempt to inquire about. Pompey does add though that it is unlikely Morey will be interested.

Morey has been Houston’s GM for the last 13 years. The Rockets are in an unsteady state right now after a second-round playoff exit and the departure of head coach Mike D’Antoni. Morey’s job does appear to be safe, however.

The Sixers already pursued Morey a few years ago and can offer a younger, comparable collection of talent. That said, Morey may not be pried from his longtime post too easily.