Sidharth Malhotra explains how aqua training is great for muscles

Sidharth Malhotra surely has Greek God looks and that perfect body which he often loves to flaunt on his social media. With those looks and the talent, he’s the perfect example of boy-next-door, but very few know that he trains really hard to achieve that body and maintain it.



Last year we got talking to Sidharth Malhotra when he was shooting for a song for Jabriya Jodi. While the song took up most of his time and even energy, the actor decided to get into some aqua training to help him with his muscles. He says that aqua training helped him in muscle recovery. Sidharth spoke to us and said, “Since I danced on a song for all day on Tuesday, aqua-training came in handy for me to recover at the end of the shift. It includes resisting water instead of the weights and I really love the activity. I try to do it whenever I find the time.” He further added, “I make sure to incorporate it in my schedule whenever I am on a particularly hectic shoot for action or dancing sequences. Thanks to my father, I have felt a connection with the sea since childhood. I became a certified scuba diver earlier this year.”

Sidharth, whose father Sunil Malhotra is a former Merchant Navy Captain, said that he has always been a water baby. “I love swimming.Thanks to my father, I have felt a connection with the sea since childhood. I became a certified scuba diver earlier this year. Wherever I find a pool, and spare time, I just dive in, do laps and flexibility, stretching exercises.”