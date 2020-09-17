SES Simplifies Sports Production with Stockley Park Facility in London

Article content continued

“London is a major hub for sports, and we’re excited to host a world-class master control room for live sports and provide signal delivery across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “SES delivers over 620 hours of premium sports and live events daily, so we’re heavily immersed in the sports broadcasting world. Creating the Stockley Park facility in London, we can even better serve the needs of our customers, helping them reach more viewers during this critical time as live sports are relaunched coming out of the COVID-19 shutdown.”

If you would like to learn more about how SES can enable better delivery of sports and events content, please join us for a webinar — How IP distribution complements satellite delivery for sports and eventson Thursday, 24 September 2020 from 15:00-16:00 CEST by registering here.

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and it is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and nonlinear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916006021/en/

Contacts

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel: +352 710 725 500

[email protected]

#distro