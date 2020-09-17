Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s next part to be shot across seven countries



Salman Khan films are known to take the box office by storm. His Ek Tha Tiger franchise is one of the most successful series. Both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai have been blockbusters. No wonder the makers are going all out for the third part.





According to reports in a leading daily, Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra have big plans for Tiger-3. While Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma are getting the script ready, Salman Khan is ready to alot dates for the shoot in February. According to reports, the film will be shot in seven countries and will be a visual delight. A source spoke to the daily saying, “If everything goes as planned, Maneesh Sharma and his team will conduct a recce across the UAE, Istanbul and the US in December. The rest of the countries have yet to be pencilled in. Tiger 3 is close to Adi’s heart as he has developed the screenplay along with Jaideep Sahni. Despite the industry slowdown, Adi is certain that the film has the makings of a blockbuster. Maneesh and he want to take it on floors by February.”

Katrina Kaif has been signed on to play the lead opposite Salman, just like the earlier films. The makers are now on the look out for a fresh face to play the negative lead. The project will be officially announced on September 27 along with other big projects, as YRF completes 50 years on that day.