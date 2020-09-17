Ryan Lochte’s Relationship With Mother Is So Damaged They Haven’t Talked for Years

Instagram

During an interview, the Olympian reveals that his relationship with Illeana Lochte grew estranged after she ‘some very, very hurtful things’ and refused to apologize.

Ryan Lochte is opening up about his relationship with his mother, Ileana Lochte. In a recent interview, the Olympian revealed that their relationship has become so damaged to the point that they haven’t talked to each other for years.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger for “In Depth with Graham Bensinger”, Ryan claimed that he used to be on his mom’s side following her divorce from his father, Steven. However, that all changed after Ryan told her that he and his then-fiance Kayla Rae Reid were expecting a baby.

He recalled, “But then later on in life, when I told her that she was going to be a grandma, and I’m having a kid she said some very, very hurtful things that kind of ended our relationship, me and her.” To make things worse, Ileana apparently declared that she’d never apologize to him and Kayla even though that was the only thing he wanted her to do.

“She has nothing to say sorry for,” Ryan said. “And from there on, it’s–I haven’t spoken to her in years.”

However, due to his estrangement from Ileana, he could build a stronger relationship with his father, revealing that they are “closer than we’ve ever been.” Not only that, but he also grew closer to his stepmother who “treats me, my family, my dad, she’s the best.” He added of his stepmother, “I call her mom, because she is my mom.”

“I don’t care,” Ryan continued. “I’m happy right now with my family. My job is to protect my family. And I will do anything, no matter what, to protect my family.”





Ryan tied the knot with Karla in 2018. The couple shares two children together, a son named Caiden Zane and a daughter named Liv Rae.