Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 Is Honoring Real-Life COVID Superheroes

Can’t wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to make its debut? We’re willing to bet the Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collab will tide you over!

Inspired by the unmistakable style of the early 80s that dominates the new film, the collection is a combo of style and strength, and draws from Reebok’s own classic styles from the era. They’ve relaunched some of their most recognizable silhouettes with a WW-inspired makeover, like these must-have gold high-top sneaks. But fret not: Cheetah also gets her due in a pair of special shoes made in her honor, and there’s also some great athleisure pieces inspired by the film, like these super-shiny leggings that are out of this world.

In honor of Reebok’s Boston-based headquarters, and to celebrate the power of women, the brand wanted to highlight the real-life superheroes who are making a difference during COVID-19. So they found six frontline nurses from the city’s major hospitals to feature in the collab’s campaign in honor of their heroism. Says Caroline Machen, Reebok’s VP of Global Marketing, “These nurses are on the frontlines fighting the first global pandemic of the century day in and day out by risking their lives to save others. While they might not see themselves as real life wonder women, we do.”

The Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collab is available now. Grab your lasso of truth and shop our faves below!