Ray J: I’m Divorcing Wife Princess Cause I Love Her So Much’! (Listen)

Ray J has an interesting explanation as to why he’s divorcing his wife, and mother to his two children Princess Love. has learned that according too Ray J, he’s divorcing Princess because he “loves her too much.”

If you’re confused, so are we. Ray J gave an interview yesterday with Entertainment Tonight, and during the interview he explained why he’s leaving Princess.

Ray J explained, I want to make sure that everybody is happy … if this [divorce] can help her smile more and enjoy who she is, then this is the best thing to do.”

Watch:

Aww how generous of Ray J. Princess isn’t all that happy about her husband’s generosity, however.

According to Princess, Ray J blindsided her with the divorce. spoke with Princess’ friends who tell us that she and Ray J were working on their marriage – when he blinded her with divorce pawers.