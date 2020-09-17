Ray J: I’m Divorcing Wife Princess Cause I Love Her So Much’! (Listen)

Bradley Lamb
Ray J has an interesting explanation as to why he’s divorcing his wife, and mother to his two children Princess Love. has learned that according too Ray J, he’s divorcing Princess because he “loves her too much.”

If you’re confused, so are we. Ray J gave an interview yesterday with Entertainment Tonight, and during the interview he explained why he’s leaving Princess.

Ray J explained, I want to make sure that everybody is happy … if this [divorce] can help her smile more and enjoy who she is, then this is the best thing to do.”

