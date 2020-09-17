Rapper David Banner Is Being Accused Of KILLING A Man!! (Details)

Rapper David Banner is being accused of killing a man, has learned. David was involved in a very serious car accident about 9 months ago – where he suffered a massive concussion.

Yesterday a woman took to social media, with some explosive claims. According to the woman, David’s accident involved her brother. And she claims that her brother was killed in the accident.

She took to social media yesterday, has learned, because she’s upset with rapper David Banner’s actions. While she doesn’t blame him for the accident – she’s upset that the rapper hasn’t reached out and “apologized” for allegedly killing her brother.

Here’s her full post