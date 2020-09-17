RapidAI, which analyzes medical scans with AI, raises $25M Series B led by Lennertz & Co. (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
RapidAI, which analyzes medical scans with AI, raises $25M Series B led by Lennertz & Co. — RapidAI (formerly iSchemaView), a startup developing a portfolio of stroke imaging and assessment products, today closed a $25 million round. The company says the proceeds will be put toward strategic growth initiatives around the world.
