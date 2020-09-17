Randhir Kapoor reveals why he finally joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are extremely active on social media. Though Karisma has been on Instagram for a while now, Kareena joined this year. And soon after she started posting pictures and videos regularly. Everything Karisma and Kareena post become viral in a jiffy and now their dad Randhir Kapoor too has joined Instagram. Though his profile is not verified, the veteran actor has joined the medium to connect with people and share memories. Talking about it, Randhir said, “It just happened and it was entirely Lolo (Karisma) and Bebo’s (Kareena) decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas. (Had some photos in stock. So, they made an account and uploaded the photos.”

He added, “Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by own self. But I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata (I just don’t know), Well, whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload.” Isn’t he too adorable?