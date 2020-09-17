Race horse killed as disgruntled ex-workers protest on racecourse grounds in Port Elizabeth

Screengrab of a video of protesters at the Fairview Race Yard. Horses have been reportedly attacked.

A mass protest erupted on the fields of the Fairview Race Yard in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

One horse was reportedly killed and others injured when disgruntled former employees stormed the grounds.

The International Racing Club has called for action and for all training to be halted until the matter is resolved.

One horse has been killed and others have been wounded during a protest by former Fairview racecourse workers over alleged Unemployment Insurance Fund non-payment.

In a video of the protest, which has been circulating on social media, a large group of people can be seen entering the racecourse and running toward the horse sheds.

It’s alleged that the group arrived at their former place of employment at around 06:00 on Thursday, used a panga to kill one horse and stabbed others.

A Fairview spokesperson told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the protesters dispersed.

According to a statement by the International Racing Club, owners of many of the horses at Fairview Race Yard, workers who were fired for standing in solidarity with a fellow employee who stabbed a horse, protested on the grounds and “chaos” erupted.

In their statement, club spokesperson Michael de Haast, whose horses were affected, condemned the manner in which the protesters raised their grievances.

According to De Haast, the circuit has a court interdict against some of the former employees.