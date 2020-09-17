PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is now taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5.
The $629 CAD standard PlayStation 5 model can be pre-ordered here, while the disc-less $499 Digital Edition is available for pre-order here. It’s important to note, though, that the link to the all-digital console seems to be down, though your mileage may vary.
It should be noted that pre-orders have been selling out quickly at other Canadian retailers, especially for the Digital Edition. Therefore, you might want to act quickly if you want.
Additionally, check out the ecommerce giant’s full PS5 splash page for listings for PS5 products, including games and accessories. Just note that some PS5 games, including launch title Demon’s Souls, will cost $89.99 in Canada.
Both PlayStation 5 consoles launch in Canada on November 12th.