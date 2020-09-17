Photos: Amitabh Bachchan clicked driving his new ride

The Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has a fleet of cars in his garage. The most luxurious cars are lined up one after the other. However, recently Amitabh took a new Mercedes and he was seen receiving it himself a couple of days back.

And now we snapped the superstar driving it to work. Amitabh has begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and the actor was clicked coming back from work in his new ride. He was seen driving it and the actor also happily stalled for a bit for the paparazzi before heading inside his home’s compound. Check out the latest pictures below…