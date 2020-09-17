Paul Rusesabagina, ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero, Gives Jailhouse Interview

KIGALI, Rwanda — The former hotelier lauded as a hero during the 1994 Rwanda genocide says he was duped by the Rwandan authorities into returning to his home country last month to face charges of terrorism and murder, boarding a plane he thought was going to Burundi instead.

Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” made the assertion in an interview to on Tuesday — as government officials listened in — at the Kigali Metropolitan Police headquarters, where he has been held for more than two weeks.

A prominent government critic who had been living in exile in Texas, Mr. Rusesabagina, 66, said that during his first few days of custody in the hands of Rwandan intelligence operatives, he was kept tied up and did not know where he was. His treatment has improved since then, he said.

Mr. Rusesabagina said he was giving the interview voluntarily, but he appeared to be speaking under duress.