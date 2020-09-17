Patriots’ Week 2 injury report: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry limited in pra

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were limited for the second-straight practice ahead of their matchup against the Seahawks.

Edelman is listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the second-straight week. He was a limited participant for the Patriots’ first two practices last before being a full participant in their final practice ahead of their Week 1 matchup. He had five catches on five targets for 57 yards and had a rush for 23 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins.

Harry is on the report with a shoulder injury. He was placed on last week’s injury report for the final practice of the week with the same injury but was still a full participant. He had five catches on six targets for 39 yards in Week 1. One of his catches resulted in a fumble at the Dolphins’ goal line, allowing the Dolphins to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Josh Uche was added to Thursday’s injury report as he did not participate due to an ankle injury. Uche was inactive for Week 1.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler and linebacker Brandon Copeland were limited participants for the second-straight practice.

Tight end Dalton Keene is still on the injury report but was a full participant for Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Cassh Maluia and cornerback Jonathan Jones were removed from the injury report on Thursday.

For Seattle, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams was added to the injury report on Thursday due to an elbow injury. He was a full participant.

Here is this week’s full injury report for the Patriots and Seahawks:

Patriots Thursday DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Josh Uche (ankle) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) FULL AVAILABILITY

TE Dalton Keene (neck) Wednesday DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (foot)