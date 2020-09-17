Padres-Mariners relocated to San Diego due to air quality

To retain the fairness of Seattle having final at-bats in all three games, the Mariners will serve as the “home team” throughout the series.

Earlier this week, the Mariners had a two-game tilt with the San Francisco Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco because of risks associated with the air quality. Additionally, Tuesday’s game between the clubs was postponed and the series was pushed back a day.

San Diego remained off on Thursday as planned.