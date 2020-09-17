Offset Not Getting Another Woman Pregnant Amid Divorce, Says Cardi B’s Camp

WENN

Contrary to rumors saying that the ‘WAP’ hitmaker is divorcing her husband because he’s expecting a baby with another woman, an insider says, ‘No baby is on the way.’

–

No child is involved in the end of Cardi B and Offset‘s marriage. After the Bronx femcee surprisingly filed for divorce from her husband, there were rumors swirling that she called it quits because the Migos star is expecting a baby with another woman.

However, Cardi’s camp has shut down the reports. Speaking to Page Six, a source who is claimed to be “super close” with the 27-year-old star dubs the news “super false.” The insider goes on stating, “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to.”

The source additionally confirms previous reports saying that Cardi would amend her divorce documents to make it sound less contentious. After learning that they initially stated she requested primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture, “she went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody,’ ” the source explains, adding, “She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable.”

Cardi filed the divorce papers to end her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 15. In the paperwork, she mentioned that she and her husband of three years recently separated and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Cardi didn’t detail what caused her to separate from her husband, but a source told PEOPLE that the “WAP” spitter has had enough of Offset’s infidelity. While she had forgiven him for his past affair, she reportedly made the decision to call it quits after he’s recently caught cheating again.

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” the source said, adding, “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”