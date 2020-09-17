OBJ: Quarantine was ‘best thing that ever happened to me’

Like most of us, Odell Beckham Jr. did not plan on spending most of 2020 in quarantine, but the Browns receiver said that the experience actually turned out to be a positive for him.

“It was crazy to say this in the weirdest way, it was the first time I had ever felt at such a peaceful place… So quarantine, for me, as funny as this sounds, was probably the best thing that ever happened to me,” Beckham told Uninterrupted.

What did he enjoy about the experience so much? Beckham says that without the distractions and stress that he usually faces, he was able to focus on himself in a way that he had not previously. He said that before quarantine, he was filled with uncertainty and struggled to take care of his mental health, which is something that has proved to be all too common with professional athletes. Getting some time away from football seems to have settled him.

“The fact that they had taken football out of the equation for me, I just felt like it was a weight lifted off — like I’m just chillin, getting my mind, my body, my soul right,” Beckham explained.

Only time will tell if Beckham’s self-care will translate on the football field, though he struggled to be productive in his first game, catching just three passes for 22 yards in the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He will attempt to get his season back on track in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.