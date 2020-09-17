NRL news, Josh McGuire not a replacement for Jack de Belin, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin

If incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is thinking of signing Josh McGuire as a stopgap for Jack De Belin, he should reconsider.

That’s the word from Eight Immortal Andrew Johns who backed the reported plot to lure McGuire south – but not as a lock.

The Dragons are preparing to enter their third season without De Belin, arguably their biggest star, after he was famously stood down in 2019 under the league’s no-fault stand-down policy.

The club recently offered a contract extension to the 29-year-old, keeping him at the Dragons until the end of 2021. But with his trial scheduled for November, another season could well be put on ice as proceedings play out in court.

Josh McGuire (Getty)

The acquisition of McGuire would undoubtedly bolster the Dragons’ forward pack, but Johns warned Griffin against playing the Cowboys enforcer at lock amid a club rebuild.

“I think it’s a good signing, but not as a lock,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Lock and front-rower – there’s no difference nowadays the way they play.

“He’s a high energy player. The lock today ball-plays a little bit. He [McGuire] doesn’t do too much ball-playing. He’s more of a runner and defends and plays 80 minutes. He has a big motor. I think it would be a good signing.”

De Belin’s NRL career recently copped another setback after it was determined that his aggravated sexual assault case would proceed to trial.

Griffin eyes McGuire for Dragons

Despite being ineligible to play, the 29-year-old has continued to train with the Dragons, collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season.

Earlier this month, The Dragons announced that de Belin had agreed in principle to a new contract beyond the 2020 season, pending the outcome of his trial.

“The Dragons can confirm that de Belin has agreed in principle to re-sign with the Dragons beyond the 2020 season, pending the outcome of his imminent court matter,” the statement read.

“The terms of de Belin’s contract will remain confidential while the matter remains before the court.”