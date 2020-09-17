NRL news, Jaydn Su’A controversial sin bin sees Broncos slip to wooden spoon

The Bulldogs provisionally handed the Broncos the NRL wooden spoon in their 26-16 win over the Rabbitohs on Thursday night.

But according to Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, Brisbane’s latest setback may have been the result of an incorrect call by officials.

The Bulldogs put on 20 of their points against the Rabbitohs during the opening half at ANZ Stadium, two of which came while the Bunnies were down to 12-men.

Souths enforcer Jaydn Su’A had been sent to the bin when he appeared to catch Lachlan Lewis high in a sickening hit midway through the first half.

In the subsequent 10-minutes, both Reimis Smith and Raymond Faitala-Mariner crossed over the line for a combined 12-points, two points more than the final difference on Thursday night.

But according to Johns, Souths should have never been forced to battle with a man down, with referees failing to correctly identify that Lewis’ head came into Su’A’s contact zone after he slipped just before the tackle.

“No not a chance in the world [should Su’A have been binned,” Johns said.

“Su’a is set and his target area is just above the ball on the sternum area. At the last minute, Lachlan Lewis slips – he[Su’A] cannot disappear.

“I know there is a duty of care, we’ve got to look after players and can’t be hitting in the head, but it’s a collision sport, accidents happen.

“He’s[Su’A] about to hit him right in the sternum, then he slips and falls down. Jadyn Su’A in that split second cannot change the target area. He slips down, and where he is going to hit him right in the sternum, Lachlan Lewis slips and he hits him in the head.

“It’s a collision sport. Accidents are going to happen. He slipped over it is not Jadyn Su’A’s fault. He cannot change the point of contact like that. They scored two tries off it.”

While it’s impossible to say whether Canterbury may have still notched the two tries with Su’A still on the field, it’s a difficult pill to swallow for Broncos fans whose fate may be tied to the standalone incident.

It’s the first time in a decade the Broncos find themselves sitting in last place on the NRL ladder.

Should they fail to notch a win in their remaining two games against the Eels and the Cowboys, it will be the first time in history they will finish with the wooden spoon.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler believed it could be the grim, yet fitting end the Broncos need to their season from hell.

“I do feel like, I’ve got this thing, that Brisbane will get the wooden spoon for some reason,” Fittler told WWOS. “I think they need it.”