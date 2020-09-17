NRL boss Peter V’landys takes brutal swipe at AFL

NRL boss Peter V’landys has welcomed the New South Wales government’s move to increase crowd numbers ahead of next month’s finals series.

Crowds of up to 40,000 are expected for the grand final on October 25 and also the second State of Origin match two-and-a-half weeks later, with ANZ Stadium to be 50 per cent full for both matches.

Currently grounds in Sydney are restricted to just 25 per cent of capacity.

“(It is) the news that all footy fans have been waiting for, and I compliment the NSW government, and particularly Kerry Chant, the chief medical officer,” V’landys told TODAY.

“She’s been the superstar in this whole COVID in NSW, she takes a balanced, measured view, does risk analysis, doesn’t act on emotion, doesn’t act on hyperbole, she’s been a fantastic person for NSW.”

V’landys said fans would feel safe attending the matches.

“It’s always based on the data and a risk analysis. At the moment in NSW, the community infection is next to zero, and it’s all being traced, so they know the source,” he said.

“The government has introduced protocols with facemasks, which will be mandatory, you’ll be able to enter and leave in different exits, there’s all these different protocols which will make it safe.

“The data at the moment shows that community infections are low, and by the time the finals come hopefully they’ll be zero.

“The risk is minimal.”

According to V’landys, there’s even the chance of larger crowds, if the COVID-19 situation eases further.

“It could do, we’ll monitor it and speak to government, because if there’s no risk whatsoever there could be more fans, because a lot of fans will miss out,” he said.

“We want to accommodate as many fans as possible, they’ve been so loyal to the game, we want to repay that loyalty, because our fans are our number one priority.”

Peter V’landys has taken another dig at the AFL after the grand final was moved to Brisbane. (NRL)

Asked if he had any sympathy for AFL fans, with the grand final to be played outside of Melbourne for the first time ever, V’landys couldn’t resist a dig at the rival code, throwing in his trademark ‘rugba league’ reference.

“Zero (sympathy). On that subject, while they’re in Brisbane, it’s like people going to an ABBA concert when they’re AC/DC fans,” V’landys said ruefully.

“They’ll like the rhythm for a while, but they’ll go back to the real heavy stuff, the rugba league.”

It’s not the first time V’landys has had some fun at AFL’s expense.

Earlier this month he jokingly started a press conference by announcing the NRL grand final would be played in Cairns, in response the AFL’s announcement it was moving its decider to the Gabba.