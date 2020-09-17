Northern Cape teen in court for allegedly beheading peer and throwing body in ditch

The case of a 16-year-old Pampierstad resident accused of decapitating a 17-year-old peer, was held in camera at the Pampierstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the hearing was held with the accused in absentia because he was admitted in hospital for a medical evaluation.

It is alleged that the accused beheaded the teen, and then threw the body into a ditch. The head was later found in a shack of a relative of the accused.

READ | Belgian national sentenced to life in prison for murder and rape of Chantelle Barnard

The case has been postponed to 21 September for further investigation. The prosecution, led by prosecutor Dineo Mathule, will oppose the accused’s release on bail.

The accused will be held in custody in the juvenile section of Kimberly Prison until his next court appearance.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.