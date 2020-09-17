No positive tests for players, coaches in Chiefs-Texans game

The NFL season was officially kicked off last week with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans. While fans across the country were delighted to see football back, many were nervous about how long it would last in the wake of the global pandemic. But for at least the first game, it looks like the NFL’s safety protocols were effective, as there were no positive COVID-19 tests for all players, coaches and team personnel for both the Texans and Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , “COVID-19 tests on all Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and team employees came back negative this week, per source.” Schefter did say that a groundskeeper tested positive but as a “Tier 3 Person,” he was not near the players in any capacity.