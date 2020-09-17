NLE Choppa Says He’s Going Independent

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NLE Choppa announced that he is leaving his major label following Kanye West’s recent rant about the music industry. 

Choppa is currently signed to Warner Records.

“I’m going all the way back independent myself after this album even tho I own my music but it is time for us to start %100 owning our craft,” he wrote. “Time for us to start pushing new agenda instead of the same with us killing our own when we got a bigger problem.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR