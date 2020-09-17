Nintendo Direct Mini: Monster Hunter, Hades and More

Nintendo held a Direct mini live stream on Sept. 17, and it featured a number of games from third-party Nintendo publishers.

Here’s a roundup of everything that was announced:

Go Monster Hunting

Monster Hunter Rise is a fast-paced sword-slashing open-world game set against a backdrop of mountains and plains. It comes out March 26, 2021.

Nintendo also featured another Monster Hunter game featuring dragons and eggs, and colorful characters. That new title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is releasing Summer 2021.

Learn to box to the rhythm

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is a dancing boxing game releasing Dec. 4.

Play Cards Empire of Sin is a criminal underworld noir game about a woman who runs fortune tellers, set in the underworld of the 1930s. Al Capone even makes an appearance! Snipe Them Sniper Elite 4, a war game about tracking down a general in Sicily during WW2, comes out this holiday season. Hades Supergiant Game’s latest is breaking free of Early Access. Hades is a dungeon crawler set in the Greek underworld. The flashy roguelike releases today. Balan Wonderworld A platforming game with special characters and colorful costumes, Balan Wonderworld lets you fly through the air and smash blocks. The game releases in Spring 2021. Rune Factory 5 This crop-harvesting game lets you also fight monsters. The colorful Direct footage looks full of adventure and charm. Ori and the Will of the Wisps This sequel to the acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest releases later today on Switch.

