New York Comic Con 2020 Streaming Schedule: TV Show Panels List

New York Comic Con‘s virtual lineup is starting to take shape, and the highlights include a Smallville reunion, a couple of doctors, and a chance to ask all your burning Lost questions.

Much like this summer’s Comic-Con @ Home, NYCC — taking place Thursday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 11 — will be streamed via the event’s YouTube channel. The virtual Con will allow fans “to participate in talent Q&As during panels, turn every panel into a watch party, and geek out with other fans using YouTube’s Community and Live Chat features,” per the official announcement.

To help you navigate NYCC’s offerings, we’ve compiled all the major TV-related events. (All times are Eastern.) We’ll update this post as more panels (and specific day/times) are announced, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

TBA

AMERICAN GODS (Starz) | TBA

ANIMANIACS (Hulu) | Executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche preview the new series.

ARCHER (FXX) | Cast trivia showdown with stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, hosted by executive producer Casey Willis.

DC’S STARGIRL (The CW) | Creator Geoff Johns joins stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman and Meg DeLacy.

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES (Sundance Now) | Author Deborah Harkness, executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon and stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree (from the set of the Congregation in Wolf Studios Wales).

DOCTOR WHO (BBC America) | Stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Graham O’Brien.

THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC) | Executive producer David Shore, star Freddie Highmore and more cast TBA.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | TBA

HELSTROM (Hulu) | TBA

LOST ANNIVERSARY FAN Q&A | Executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse. Submit questions using the #lostinthemetaverse hashtag.

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) | Creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum join voice cast members Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero.

MONSTERLAND (Hulu) | Creator Mary Laws and TBA cast.

NANCY DREW (The CW) | Stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith join executive producer Noga Landau and showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor.

ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop) | TBA

SMALLVILLE: 20 YEARS OF FANDOM, FRIENDSHIP & FLYING | Stars Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, Laura Vandervoort and Sam Witwer.

THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | A panel spotlighting Episode 1016, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode on Sunday, Oct. 4.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMC) | TBA

THE WATCH (BBC America) | Moderator Yvette Nicole Brown joins stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent and Marama Corlett (Blood Drive), plus executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) | Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch with the creative team.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

Noon STAR TREK UNIVERSE (CBS All Access) | Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan joins voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman; Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander join co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

12:40 pm THE STAND (CBS All Access) | Stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague join showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

2:10 pm EVIL (CBS) | Stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller join executive producers Robert and Michelle King.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.