NeNe Leaks Reveals She Will not Be On The Next Season Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Roommates, it seems Nene Leakes is bidding fair well to the show she helped launch. For a few months now, fans of the show have been speculating NeNe’s involvement in the upcoming season. Well it seems today she gave her answer. In a Youtube video she shared on her Instagram, NeNe expressed that the negotiations between her and the network have been very tense and have unfortunately ended in NeNe not participating in the 13th season of the hit series. In the video, NeNe looks saddened as she shared the news with her 3.6 million followers. See what she had to say below:

It’s hard to believe that the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will be going on without their fearless leader. NeNe’s appearance on the show definitely launched a thousand one liners that we still love today! None of her cast members have talked about NeNe’s departure as of yet as the news is still very fresh. Andy Cohen also hasn’t spoken about NeNe no longer being on a part of the new season.

At this point, the next step is will you be tuning in? Will we be getting surprise appearances from other Real Housewives of Atlanta veterans like Kim Zolciak? Only time will tell Roommates! Until then, seems like we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see who will be holding that Georgia peach!

