NeNe Leakes Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes is giving up her peach.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG announced that she will not be returning to the Bravo series for season 13.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” Leakes shared in an all-new YouTube video. “I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

As she continued, the Bravo personality noted that this “wasn’t an easy decision for” her.

Leakes, who joined RHOA in its first season, became the show’s breakout star. Although the Glee actress took a two-season break, during seasons eight and nine, she returned to the long-running reality series for season 10, 11 and 12.

“I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008,” Leakes reflected. “We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off.”

Continuing on this topic, Leakes revealed that her past self would’ve never believed that the show would go on for this long.