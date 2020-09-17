Nene Leakes Announces Departure From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

WENN

The ‘Glee’ actress confirms her impending exit from the Bravo reality TV series, announcing that she won’t be returning to the show for the upcoming 13th season.

“Glee” star Nene Leakes is handing in her “Real Housewives” key after 10 seasons on the franchise’s hit Atlanta, Georgia show.

The series favourite has announced she will not be returning to the show for its upcoming 13th season.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she told fans via her YouTube channel on Thursday (17Sep20). “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

It’s not the first time Nene has stepped away from the show – she wasn’t part of the eighth and ninth seasons, but returned for season 10.

Leakes helped launch the show in 2008.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows,” she said.

A spokesperson for Bravo, the network behind all the Real Housewives shows, says, “We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavours and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed.”

She’s not the only big name to depart the franchise – earlier this month, Denise Richards announced she would be leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after two seasons.