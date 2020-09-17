Home Entertainment Naomi Osaka’s Most Memorable And Heartwarming Moments

1.

When Naomi cried because she beat her hero, Serena Williams, at the 2018 US Open:


“I literally would not be here without her,” Naomi commented on an Instagram post. “If that’s not some definition of mom idk what is.”

2.

When Naomi comforted Coco Gauff at the 2019 US Open after defeating her in a match:


3.

When Naomi debuted her 2020 US Open trophy while wearing a traditional Haitian headdress:

4.

When Naomi wore the late Kobe Bryant’s jersey every day after her matches at the 2020 US Open:

5.

Also, when Naomi posted this heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was also her mentor:

6.

When Naomi wore the names of Black people killed by police in recent months on her face masks at the 2020 US Open:

7.

When Naomi responded as any other person would over Michelle Obama congratulating her on her 2020 US Open win:

8.

When Naomi put being a black woman over being an athlete when she decided to sit out her semifinals match at the 2020 Western & Southern Open:

9.

When Naomi shared this heart-warming post for her boyfriend, Cordae, on his birthday:

10.

When Naomi and Cordae posed for this picture he posted to his TL after she won the 2020 US Open:

11.

When Naomi attributed everything that she is to the people she came from:

I would like to thank my ancestors because everytime I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose.

12.

When Naomi and her squad danced to “Thriller” and “Formation”:

13.

When Naomi showed off her inner Potterhead at Universal Studios Japan:

14.

When Naomi redirected the narrative regarding BLM away from her and to the conversation that needed to be had:

Question: “You had seven matches, seven masks, seven names. What was the message you wanted to send?” Naomi Osaka: "Well, what was the message you got is more the question. I feel like the point was to make people start talking.”

15.

Finally, when she said this. Periodt:

All the people that were telling me to “keep politics out of sports”, (which it wasn’t political at all), really inspired me to win. You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible.

