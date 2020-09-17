Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open tennis 2020

World No. 3 tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros.

Fresh off her US Open victory – which took her grand slam title tally to three – Osaka revealed that a niggling hamstring injury was still bothering her, and without enough time between the two majors, she will have to miss the French Open.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” the 22-year-old tweeted in a statement.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay.

“These two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.

“I wish the organisers and players all the best.

“Miss you guys but you’ll see me sooner than later!”