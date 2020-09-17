Mouni Roy shares the two things that keep her going on sets

We all are aware of the fact that actors lead pretty hectic lives. They spend most of their day shooting and the rest of the day is taken up by gym sessions and other professional commitments.

Today, Mouni Roy took to social media and shared the two things that always keep her going. Mouni shared a short reel on Instagram in which she's seen with a pack of cookies and a to-go coffee cup in her hands. Mouni captioned the video as, "Chocolate Hobnobs+Hazel Americano = my err'day companion on set!! Sorry not sharing today #londonconfidential #bts #18thSep @zee5premium"











Mouni Roy will next be seen in the OTT release London Confidential. The film is directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai.