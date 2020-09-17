Mickey Guyton Feels ‘Honored’ as She Becomes First Black Woman to Perform at ACM Awards

CBS

The ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her’ singer is ‘thankful’ and ‘honored’ as she’s invited to be the first black woman to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Mickey Guyton was “overwhelmed” to be given the opportunity to perform at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards on Wednesday night (16Sep20).

The 37-year-old singer, real name Candace Mycale Guyton, performed a stunning rendition of her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” during the ceremony – becoming the first Black woman to perform at the show.

And the importance of the moment wasn’t lost on the pregnant star, who told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m so thankful to the ACMs and to CBS for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me. I was supposed to sing back in April, and they still had me here, and I’m just so honoured.”

“That phrase, ‘You see it, you can be it’ really rings true, and I just – standing here for other women of colour, it means to the world to me. That’s why I’m here.”

Mickey was accompanied by Keith Urban on the piano for the incredible performance and added to People before taking to the stage, “Let me tell you, it has been a long time coming for me. It’s been a struggle for me for a long time. To get this opportunity to represent for Black women at the ACM Awards and to sing a song about the oppression of women and trying to change that – it really does mean a lot to me to be able to do that at the ACMs.”