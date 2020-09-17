Michael McIntyre says there is one joke he regrets making about his wife

Michael McIntyre has joked that there is one gag he regrets making about his wife, Kitty.

The comedian often uses anecdotes about his marriage as part of his stand-up material, but there is one white lie he feels a little guilty about telling.

“I regret the jokes I made in a previous DVD about her farting in the night because that’s not strictly true,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“I regretted those, but she was fine with them. I ran them by her and they were fine. I think it upsets her a little bit when strangers come over and go, ‘Oh are you the one who farts in the night?’ or, ‘Are you the one who can’t pull their tights up?’ I don’t think she likes that.”

McIntyre isn’t losing any sleep over it, though. “Ultimately I need laughs to pay the bills so she’s okay with it,” he added.

Kitty and Michael McIntyre (Rex Features)

“The fact that people are laughing means that it’s a reality and people can see themselves reflected in it. My wife is just going to have to sit and take it for the rest of her career.”