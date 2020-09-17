Mexico’s candidate out of the running to lead the WTO By

MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is out of the race, a source with knowledge of the situation told on Thursday.
The WTO is due to announce on Friday which five of the eight candidates will go on to a second round of voting among members.
Mexico’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of its candidate, Jesus Seade.
