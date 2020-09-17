Melbourne Storm caught up in possible COVID-19 breach at Sunshine Coast hub

Melbourne Storm have reportedly been caught up in a possible COVID-19 breach at their Sunshine Coast hub.

News Corp reports that the club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and the Queensland government about the situation, which has resulted in a player self-isolating.

According to the reports, that player invited another person into the hub overnight.

However, from midnight, Melbourne players would have completed their 14-day quarantine and were free of restrictions, so the investigation is likely to focus on what time the guest arrived.

The Storm have been in Queensland since they played Souths on September 4 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

MORE TO COME.