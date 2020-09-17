McGregor planning early 2021 UFC comeback?

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White said during an appearance on “SportsCenter.” “He should be back next year. I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

Per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Audie Attar, McGregor’s agent, told UFC insider Ariel Helwani that the promotion and McGregor have recently “had some very interesting talks.”

“We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future,” Attar said.

McGregor seemingly mocked his own retirement on Sept. 11 when he tweeted that he’s still in the UFC’s mandatory drug-testing program.