McGregor planning early 2021 UFC comeback?

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor remains in the middle of his latest retirement from the octagon, something longtime coach John Kavanagh confirmed in late June even though the 32-year-old has teased multiple comebacks throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
In news that will surprise nobody who has followed this story and/or McGregor’s career, UFC boss Dana White teased to ESPN on Thursday that the outspoken Irishman could return to the promotion in early 2021.
“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White said during an appearance on “SportsCenter.” “He should be back next year. I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”
Per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Audie Attar, McGregor’s agent, told UFC insider Ariel Helwani that the promotion and McGregor have recently “had some very interesting talks.”
“We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future,” Attar said.
McGregor seemingly mocked his own retirement on Sept. 11 when he tweeted that he’s still in the UFC’s mandatory drug-testing program.
McGregor hasn’t competed since he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January. It’s believed White does not want to have McGregor headline any card as long as fans cannot attend events, and the UFC can’t cash in on a massive gate, because of the pandemic.
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (17-1-0) challenged both McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in May.