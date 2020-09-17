Marcus Smart heard yelling in locker room after Celtics blow Game 2

Marcus Smart blew up on his teammates after the Boston Celtics blew a double-digit lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Boston led by 17 in the second quarter and 13 at halftime against Miami. The Celtics held a five-point lead with around five minutes left in the game and lost 106-101 to the Miami Heat.

According to NBA reporters, Smart was heard screaming in the Celtics’ locker room after the loss.

“Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say ‘y’all on that bulls—!’ Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room,” the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn tweeted.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews also tweeted about Smart’s blowup.