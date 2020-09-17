Mamoudou Athie Doesn’t Plan on Keeping His Emmy If He Wins

What was the first thought that passed through your mind when you learned you were nominated?

“Wait, what? Excuse me? Yessssss.”

How did you celebrate your nomination?

I called my family and friends, ate well, played some games, and stayed inside! Also a prayer of thanks for a little happy in the maelstrom of true insanity these past few years have been.

Where will you put your Emmy if you win?

I’ll give it to my parents, they’ve earned it. That’s besides the fact I’m in London and moved out of my last apartment so I’ve literally no place to put it.

To find out if Athie’s parents are poised to receive some exciting new bling, be sure to tune in to night four of the 2020 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards when they stream live on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Emmys.com.

