Making Online Ads Work: 7 Tips

Today, cyberspace has overtaken other fields of advertising. Most consumers expect brands to create content, and competition is fierce. It is estimated that the average user is exposed to 1,700+ banners monthly, but only sees half of them. So, what makes online ads effective?

Online advertisements must be relevant, visually appealing, and non-intrusive. For example, aggressive popups annoy users. Ads crafted via an advertising network like Evadav bring value. As more companies are joining in, the marketplace is overcrowded. Unless your ads stand out, they are a waste of money.

1. Create a Decent Website

Any ads are useless if the website looks substandard. When people are redirected, they should see an attractive site that is easy to navigate. It must retain their attention and load quickly. What information will your customers see? Plan every detail.

2. Explore Your Niche

Your ads can be a work of art, but the work will be futile unless you target the right people. Therefore, it is vital to do the following:

research your market,

determine your target audience,

segment it, and

design ads that really make an impact.

Each type of ad is suitable for a specific purpose and audience. There are pop-ups, popunders, in-page ads, push notifications, and more. For example, if most of your customers use Facebook, it is worth launching a campaign via Facebook Ads. If your target audience watches a lot of YouTube, maximize your campaigns there.

3. Be Clear and Brief

Content marketing gives companies the freedom and unlimited space. Ads, however, must be concise. You need to convince the user using just a few words. Why does your brand deserve their attention? The message must be brief yet powerful. Highlight what is really important and communicate a sense of urgency.

4. Ensure Visual Appeal

Users decide whether to click on your ad or not within fractions of a second. First impressions are absolutely crucial. Spelling errors or low resolution of images make your ad ineffective. Make sure all the elements are in perfect harmony.

5. Include a Call to Action

The goal of any ad is to trigger the desired action. It is not enough to just show an attractive image. What do you want users to do? Tell them!

6. Portray the Right Image

Your ad should include your company’s logo. It should also be based on your corporate color palette. The image you portray should communicate optimism, responsibility, and confidence.

7. Keep an Eye on Performance

Do not just place ads and wait for traffic to flow in. Track different aspects of performance after the campaign is launched. Detailed metrics will help you see what works and what doesn’t.

Create Ads That Work

Design is not a task to take lightly. Effective ads catch users’ attention and trigger the action you need. Using online advertising, you can generate traffic, create more leads, generate sales, or just improve your brand image. There is a world of opportunities at your fingertips!