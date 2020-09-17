Lori Loughlin to Serve Her Prison Sentence in Medium-Security Jail in Victorville

WENN

The former ‘Full House’ actress has been ordered to surrender to a medium-security prison in Victorville, California in November after she’s sentenced to two months in jail.

Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin will serve her two-month prison sentence at a medium-security prison in Victorville, California.

The former “Full House” star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£382,000) to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal.

While Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars, a $150,000 (£114,500) fine and 100 hours of community service, Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will serve five months in jail, pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Following the sentence, Loughlin filed a request to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, which houses around 30 inmates, which Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on 9 September (20).

“(Loughlin will) be designated to a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level,” the documents read, according to Us Weekly.

It’s the Bureau of Prisons who will have the final say on whether or not she can serve her sentence in Victorville, but the documents show Loughlin has already been assigned a registration number, and has been ordered to surrender to the facility no later than 2 pm on 19 November.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a group of well-to-do parents who have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to secure fake test scores and credentials to gain top college spots for their kids.

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail last year (19) for her own part in the scheme to get one of her daughters into college.