Lizzo Shows Support for Cardi B After She Files for Divorce From Offset: ‘You Are Loved’

WENN/Instar/Judy Eddy

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ raptress shares on Instagram a video of a beautiful bouquet from her ‘Hustlers’ co-star which comes along with a sweet handwritten note.

Lizzo is giving an emotional support for Cardi B. The “Juice” singer apparently has made sure that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has always got her back amid her marital woes with Offset after filing for divorce from her husband of 3 years.

On Tuesday, September 15, Cardi shared a video on Instagram Stories featuring her flaunting a beautiful bouquet that she received from her “Hustlers” co-star. The pretty gift also came along with a handwritten note in which Lizzo expressed her love for Cardi.

“Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer,” so the message read. “Know you are loved and are love. P.S – I’m sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!”

Cardi was totally moved by Lizzo’s sweet gesture as she said in the video, “Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?” The 27-year-old, who shares daughter Kulture with Offset, went on to say, “Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a– person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty!”

The gift was definitely appreciated by Cardi, who shocked everyone when it was revealed that she filed for divorce from her rapper husband amid cheating rumors. In the legal documents filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 15, she reportedly was asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of her 2-year-old daughter with the Migos member. Her divorce petition also said she wanted child support.

However, it was then said that Cardi wanted to amend the documents to keep things friendly with her estranged husband and reflect her true wishes. She wants a joint custody of Kulture with Offset. While they have no prenuptial agreement, Cardi will not seek spousal support from him as opposed to earlier report that said she wants Offset to be ordered to pay her legal expenses.