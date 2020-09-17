LisaRaye McCoy: I’ve Dated A Bisexual Man In The Industry – He’s Still Suspect!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

LisaRaye McCoy has revealed that she once dated a bisexual man in the industry — and that he’s still hiding his sexuality during a recent episode on Fox Soul.

LisaRaye spilled the tea during a discussion about Florida politician, Andrew Gillum, who came out as bisexual.

