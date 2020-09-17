LisaRaye McCoy: I’ve Dated A Bisexual Man In The Industry – He’s Still Suspect!!

LisaRaye McCoy has revealed that she once dated a bisexual man in the industry — and that he’s still hiding his sexuality during a recent episode on Fox Soul.

LisaRaye spilled the tea during a discussion about Florida politician, Andrew Gillum, who came out as bisexual.

“I have. And he’s still a suspect,” LisaRaye revealed. “It ain’t came out, but I been hearing it in the business. People have told me. When we were even together people would look at us sideways. I didn’t know who they was looking at harder, me or him.”

“LisaRaye I’m going to tell you, I was actually surprised to see you with him,” Vivica said.

LisaRaye responded, “Y’all don’t know sh*t!”

The ladies managed to get her to confirm that the unnamed male was somebody she dated during her Player’s Club days. Viewers have been busy trying to work out who he is — but she’s not telling.