Lil Nas X Says Quarantine Has Been the ”Best Thing” For His Music

Part of that work includes partnering with fashion designer Christian Cowan for a unisex read-to-wear collection that benefits Atlanta’s Black queer community.

Although he’s got those cowboy hats from Gucci, as his hit song goes, the 21-year-old confessed that a fashion icon “was definitely last on my list of things I would probably be when I got older.” Yet, he killed it on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in a hot pink Versace cowboy outfit.

During the interview, the musician gushed over Cowan, who is also favored by Lady Gaga and Cardi B. Lil Nas X said, “Christian, he’s always been for the community. He’s excellent at what he does and he’s a friend of mine, too.”

The British designer, who rocked gold glitter makeup while speaking with Rassi, said quarantine is certainly influencing his designs this season, as he turns toward the bright and bold. “I feel like people need to be cheered up,” Cowan said. “I need like glitter and sparkle. I want to cheer people up. As a brand, this lockdown’s actually been amazing for us. We’ve been able to focus on so many projects.”