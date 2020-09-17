Lifetime Christmas Movie Will Star Queer Couple

All my dreams are coming true!

I don’t know about you, but my favorite part about the holidays is munching on popcorn and watching some good ol’ Lifetime Christmas movies.

This year, I’m even more excited than usual because Lifetime is FINALLY giving us a Christmas movie with an LGBTQ couple!!

Actors Ben Lewis and Blake Lee will be starring as the main couple in The Christmas Set Up. I bet their chemistry will be UNREAL, because they’re actually married in real life!!


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

As if that weren’t cool enough, Fran Drescher will be in the film! You might know her as the fashion icon from The Nanny with the beautiful laugh.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And to top it all off, Ellen Wong – from GLOW and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World – will be playing the best friend!


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Lifetime released a statement saying, “The world we create on camera should reflect the world we live in. … Our hope with these inclusive films and others is that people will see themselves while enjoying universally relatable holiday romances.”

Obviously, people online have been stoked over the news:

@etalkCTV Lifetime if this is your way to get me to start back watching lifetime movies then you are SUCCEEDING.
GIVE ME A GAY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

fran drescher playing ben lewis’ mom in a christmas movie?? who read my secret wishlist and decided to make dreams come true ✨

fran drescher playing ben lewis’ mom in a christmas movie?? who read my secret wishlist and decided to make dreams come true ✨

Thank you, Lifetime, for giving us the LGBTQ representation we deserve!!

