‘LHH’ Star Erica Mena Slams Critics Accusing Her of Getting Too Many Plastic Surgeries

It all starts after the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star shares on Instagram a video of her promoting a giveaway that prompts people to criticize her unrecognizable look.

Erica Mena isn’t here for haters criticizing her look. Recently, the TV personality and mother of one took to her Instagram account to share a promotional video of giveaway, only to have a number of people slamming her for looking unrecognizable. Some did not even hold back to accuse her of getting too many plastic surgeries.

Underneath a video of Erica encouraging people to participate in the giveaway, not a few admitted to feeling horrified after seeing how she looked in the clip. “Dear Gawwd!! What did you do? I honestly thought this was a man in drag! Less is best, take whatever is in your lips OUT!! It’s not cute Sis!” one said. “Damn lots of plastic surgery sheeshhh,” another wrote, as one other commented, “Girl please stop the plastic surgery, omg!!!! That looks crazy!!!”

<br />

“To much botox u look to drag those lips I’m just saying nothing else please,” someone gave Erica his/her opinion. Meanwhile, an individual chimed in, “Them lips way to big and your chest.why go over board .you was pretty before all that surgery .now I don’t know what you are man drag queen or what.please bring back the old person.when your already pretty then have surgery you’re just messing up.” Some others agreed and pointed out that she didn’t need any surgeries done to her face.

Considering the amount of criticism she received underneath the post, it was only natural that Erica would catch wind of it sooner or later. Not one to remain silent, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star then hit back at the haters with a video whose caption read, “A lot of time went into me and my face yesterday……..Just curious on how much money y’all made?”

Her video, however, has since been deleted.