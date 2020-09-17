Late DJ Erick Morillo Accused of More Sexual Assaults

Instagram

At least 10 individuals have come forward to share their stories, accusing the late ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ of sexual assault, more than two weeks after his death.

Erick Morillo, the dance musician who died earlier this month (Sep20), following an arrest for sexual battery, has been accused of sexual assault by ten further individuals.

Reporters for U.K. dance publication Mixmag spoke to 10 people who have accused the “I Like to Move It” hitmaker of sexual and physical assaults, either against them or those they know.

Morillo denied accusations of sexual misconduct but turned himself in to Florida police when a rape kit submitted by a woman who worked alongside him at a party in Miami tested positive for his DNA.

Among the new allegations are ones from a woman using the pseudonym Taylor, a former colleague of Morillo’s in the early 1990s, who alleges she was raped by him the day after he physically assaulted her in a car.

“He got up, and like, literally acted as if it was normal, as if nothing had happened,” she says.

Another woman using the name Jasmine, said she believed Morillo raped her while she was rendered unconscious by a drug he offered her in 2019.

Her accusation bears similarities to the woman whose evidence led to his arrest – who claims she resisted his advances, but became intoxicated and went to a room to sleep, before, according to the arrest report, “waking up nude on the bed, with Mr Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.”

In the Mixmag article, another woman claims he made inappropriate comments to her, and once, “pinned my arms down, he was trying to undress me,” while another, Litsa Aris, accused him of attacking her in 1994.

Morillo shot to fame in 1994 with “I Like to Move It” under the alias Reel 2 Real, and became a highly successful house DJ. He was found dead at his home on 1 September – three days before he was due in court to face the sexual battery charges.