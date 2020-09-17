Lady Gaga Spoke About The Black Lives Matter Movement

“Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Lady Gaga shared some powerful stances on the Black Lives Matter movement.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she said. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”


Presley Ann / Getty Images

“Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle,” she continued. “What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Rain on Me” singer has been vocal about her BLM stances and support for the Black community on social media.


Lady Gaga/ Twitter: @ladygaga

In June, she offered organizations access to her Instagram account to increase awareness and promised to use her platform to uplift voices from the Black community.

And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.

Lady Gaga/ Twitter: @ladygaga

To honor the queer people of color who created house music, she curated a playlist before her newest album dropped to highlight songs that inspired the sound of Chromatica.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Many of the jams were favorites by queer BIPOC artists, including “The Godfather of House Music” Frankie Knuckles, who developed and popularized the genre in Chicago in the 1980s.

Lady Gaga also commissioned a remix of her song “Free Woman” by Honey Dijon, a Black trans DJ and producer.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“All music is Black music. That’s just a fact,” she said.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

The 34-year-old has also been hoping to incorporate these beliefs into her future shows. But she’s determined to avoid performative activism in the process. “I call that the Lindseys: the girls that protest and are taking pictures of themselves like, ‘Look at me protesting!'” she explained.


Filippo Monteforte / Getty Images

“To say that I would do it to make my show relevant? Absolutely not. I would do it to make my show right. I would do it to make my show good.”


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

You can read the full Billboard interview here.

