Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of her family vacation

Kriti Sanon has been spending all her time during the lockdown with her parents. The actress who is usually busy with her shoots got a lot of time in her hands because of the pandemic to reconnect with her family. She was in Mumbai all along but now with the lockdown being partially lifted the actress has jetted off on a holiday with her parents as she is making the most to relax and rejuvenate herself this year.

The actress shared a picture of the view from her room and wrote,“My calm corner for a few days #muchneededfamilygetway..” The actress also has her sister Nupur Sanon by her side during this holiday. Nupur too shared a video of the same place and wrote, “Home for next few days”. Well, this surely makes us want to plan a family getaway soon.